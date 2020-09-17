Austin City Limits releases more details on free 2020 ‘broadcast’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s official: Austin City Limits is back for 2020, but in an unconventional way.

For nearly two decades, the Austin City Limits Music Festival has been one of the highlights of the year for the city’s music community, but the 2020 in-person festival was cancelled in July.

Now, festival organizers have announced Thursday that ACL Fest will officially take place as a “special, free broadcast” from Oct. 9-11.

“A year without Austin City Limits Music Festival is hard to imagine,” a statement from the ACL Fest read. “Since 2002, we haven’t let rain, heat, cold, dust or mud stop us from gathering for a weekend of live music in Zilker Park. This year, the safest place to be is at home. “

The festival made an unofficial announcement Tuesday during a live stream for HAAM Day, which aims to raise money for Austin musicians’ health care.

Festival organizers released a video going along with the announcement, showing off past iconic sets and detailing what the music festival means to the community.

ACL Fest said full details are coming soon.

In the meantime, festival organizers would like ACL Fest fans to let them know which sets from past years were memorable to them. People can post them with the hashtag #ACLFest on Twitter or Instagram.