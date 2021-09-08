Austin City Limits permit for October not approved yet, city says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city officials confirmed Wednesday they haven’t approved the special event permit for Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

At the end of August, Austin updated its requirements for event permits on city property, saying large events must now require a negative COVID-19 test from every attendee, regardless of vaccination status.

The festival previously said patrons who were fully vaccinated could show proof of vaccination in lieu of a negative COVID-19 test. That may need to change now.

As COVID-19 cases spike in the area, there have been calls to cancel the music festival. Petitions have been created online to address the issue, and Stevie Nicks dropped out of the lineup due to concerns about the delta variant.

Recently, the city denied the permit for the 40th annual Pecan Street Festival, which was scheduled for Sept. 18-19. Bat Fest 2021 last month was also canceled for the same reason.

The City of Austin can only cancel and control events on city-owned land or in a city-owned facility. That’s why large events at the University of Texas at Austin and the Circuit of the Americas can go on, since those events would be under the control of the university and venue’s private ownership, respectively.

ACL Fest is on city-owned parkland.

KXAN has reached out to ACL festival organizers for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.