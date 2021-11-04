Austin city leaders looking to fund fix for ‘high-crash’ intersection

Collision at S. Congress Ave. and Stassney Ln. in May of 2018 (Photo: KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders are looking to fund a fix for a “high-crash” intersection in south Austin.

The Austin City Council on Thursday is set to consider putting $4 million into improvements at South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane.

The funding would come from the 2018 Mobility Bond, and the project would require coordination between the Austin Transportation Department (ATD) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) which oversees that portion of S. Congress.

According to city documents, the intersection was identified as a high-crash area based on “a prioritized list developed using comprehensive crash costs and other engineering factors such as crash rates, frequency and patterns.”

Improvements could include changes to sidewalks, bikeways, and transit infrastructure. If approved, construction could begin within the calendar year 2022, according to the city.

KXAN’s Daniel Marin will be monitoring today’s council meeting. Check back for updates.