Austin City Council’s Kathie Tovo eyes potential mayoral run in 2022

Kathie Tovo has served on Austin City Council since June 2011. (Courtesy: City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council’s District 9 representative Kathie Tovo is “strongly considering” a run for Austin mayor in 2022, she confirmed to KXAN Wednesday.

Elected to Austin City Council in June 2011, Tovo served as mayor pro-tem from 2015-2018. Under District 9, she represents the majority of Austin’s downtown sector, as well as the University of Texas at Austin.

Her time on council has included serving as the chair of the city’s Audit and Finance Subcommittee, as well as on the joint subcommittee between the city, Austin ISD, Travis County and the Police Retirement Board. She’s also served on the following committees:

Planning and Neighborhoods

Open Space and Sustainability

Health and Human Services

So far in Austin’s 2022 mayoral race, businesswoman Jennifer Virden announced earlier this year she’s running as a candidate. Virden previously ran for Austin City Council in 2020.

In September, State Rep. Celia Israel announced she’s forming an exploratory committee for a potential mayoral run, adding she wouldn’t seek reelection for her Texas House seat. In an email to his supporters in September, former state senator and former Austin mayor Kirk Watson said he’s also considering a run for mayor in 2022.

Alongside the mayoral race, the following offices will be on the city’s ballot next November:

District 1

District 3

District 5

District 8

District 9

The city will release the 2022 candidate packet on May 9. The first day candidates could begin collecting contributions for the November 2022 election was on Nov. 8.

Under Texas Election Code, candidate applications cannot be filed “earlier than the 30th day before the date of the filing deadline.” The day of the filing deadline is the 78th day prior to Election Day, per Texas Election Code.

Translated: With next year’s election on Nov. 8, the first day for filing is Saturday, July 23 or in-person on Monday, July 25. The final day candidates can file is on Aug. 22.