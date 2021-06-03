Austin City Council waives $4M in fees to help expand community for chronically homeless

Community First! Village in northeast Austin (City of Austin Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council voted Thursday to waive around $4.3 million in development fees to help expand the Community First! Village in northeast Austin.

The village is run by Mobile Loaves & Fishes and provides permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness.

More than 220 people who once were homeless live there now, according to the City of Austin.

Mobile Loaves & Fishes wants to expand the village by adding 1,400 new micro-homes across a combined 127 acres. This vote helps that effort.

The expansion will happen in two phases, according to the city.

Phase 3 will expand the community onto a piece of land connected to its current location on Hog Eye Road. Phase 4 will expand the community in a new location off Burleson Road between McKinney Falls Parkway and U.S. 183.

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and Austin-Travis County leaders announce expansion of Community First! Village April 2021 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Fees waived by the Development Services Department relate to the development review process, inspections, plumbing and electrical fees.

The city said Austin Water and Austin Energy will help out by providing more infrastructure and support for the community’s water, wastewater and electric services.