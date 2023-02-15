AUSTIN (KXAN) — All but one member of Austin’s City Council voted to fire City Manager Spencer Cronk Wednesday.

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison was the lone “no” vote. KXAN has reached out to Harper-Madison.

Cronk will receive his base pay salary for 12 months, plus six months of COBRA payments and other payouts, which add up to about $463,000. He faced increased scrutiny following prolonged power outages from an ice storm in early February.

Jesus Garza was named interim city manager.

Garza was the city manager of Austin from 1994 to 2002, during Mayor Kirk Watson’s previous tenure. He also was behind the Stand Together Austin PAC which supported Watson’s run for mayor.

“This is a huge red flag; it will take a full year or more to get the next CM in place. Politics over policy is my concern here,” Celia Israel, who lost to Watson in last year’s mayoral election, said.

City Council members posted they looked forward to working with the interim city manager, who will take over on Feb. 16.

“I remain steadfast in my hope for a community that can do more than weather storms–and Austin that can deliver essential services, foster trust, grow our workforce and lay the foundation for families to thrive,” Council Member Alison Alter, who has been vocal about Cronk’s employment, posted.

On Saturday, Cronk released a statement after council announced it would consider his employment in its Wednesday meeting.

“I will simply reiterate that I remain Austin’s City Manager and no actions have been taken by this new Mayor and Council to change my responsibilities or role. I continue to be focused on serving this community and leading our dedicated workforce,” Cronk said Saturday.

Cronk was hired as Austin’s city manager in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.