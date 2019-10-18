Austin City Council votes to restrict homeless camping, ban tents on sidewalks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, Austin City Council voted to still allow homeless camping, except in certain areas and under certain specific conditions.

In a 7-4 vote, Council voted on restrictions that will:

ban public camping on sidewalks

allow sitting/lying on sidewalks unless the sidewalk is within 15 feet of a door of an operating business, during business hours

ban sitting/lying/camping around the ARCH

ban camping on land with a high wildfire risk



