Austin City Council votes to restrict homeless camping, ban tents on sidewalks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, Austin City Council voted to still allow homeless camping, except in certain areas and under certain specific conditions.

In a 7-4 vote, Council voted on restrictions that will:

  • ban public camping on sidewalks
  • allow sitting/lying on sidewalks unless the sidewalk is within 15 feet of a door of an operating business, during business hours
  • ban sitting/lying/camping around the ARCH
  • ban camping on land with a high wildfire risk

