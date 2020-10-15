Austin City Council unanimously approves resolution honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The women on the Austin City Council pose with Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissent collar jewelry they all have obtained in Spring of 2019. Picture Courtesy Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison’s Twitter account.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council approved a resolution Thursday honoring the life of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The item listed all 11 council members as sponsors, which is very uncommon. Typically, a group of three to five council members will be listed as a sponsor of any given item.

The resolution states that “the Nation and our City is deeply indebted” to Ginsburg, who died in September at the age of 87.

The resolution extends condolences to Ginsburg’s loved ones and “commits to upholding and protecting those values and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s profound legacy by guarding against efforts to deliberately erode access to the rights for which she fought.”

As the fourth day unfolds of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ginsburg’s seat, the Austin council’s resolution opposes those efforts. It asks “that the United States Senate honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that she should not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

While Austin City Council members certainly have their differences, this current council is decidedly progressive and came together over their admiration for the late Supreme Court justice.

Ginsburg also unified the council last year when most members purchased matching accessories inspired by the justice’s collar that she would wear to make dissenting opinions.

Many council members wore those same Ginsburg-inspired accessories on Thursday. Council Member Leslie Pool even held hers up while showing a thumbs-up gesture during the virtual meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza held up her “Notorious RBG” mug multiple times in the meeting.

“She has been such an inspiration for women,” Garza said.

Garza, who is preparing to leave the council to serve as Travis County attorney, emphasized: “I know Ruth Bader Ginsburg also inspired thousands of female attorneys.”

Council Member Alison Alter wanted to share “how much [Ginsburg] means, not just as a woman, but also as a woman of Jewish faith in leading in all the ways she did.”

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison had on her RBG earrings and noted, “When I was born, this nation had yet to have a female justice on the Supreme Court.”

“She understood that her work would not be complete within her lifetime,” Harper-Madison added.