Austin City Council to weigh proposal asking voters to help strengthen the city’s police oversight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council will consider allowing voters to decide on a proposal that would strengthen the city’s Office of Police Oversight.

City council members will vote this week on whether to put a charter amendment on the ballot in a special municipal election. If approved by voters, it would allow for a stronger and more independent Office of Police Oversight.

“If we want police accountability, then we need our police oversight office to be as independent as possible,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar. “In other cities, the Office of Police Oversight is independently appointed or is overseen by a civilian board, but right now our options as a city are limited. By making this proposed charter change in May, the community and city council have the opportunity to create more transparency and accountability of our police department in the future.”

Casar, who is sponsoring the agenda item to be discussed this week, said he’d like to see Austin using a model more like New Orleans or Seattle, which both have police oversight independent of the city.

Casar said he’d like to see the Office of Police Oversight run like the Office of the City Auditor, which does not answer to city administration, unlike the OPO.

In a statement, OPO Director Farah Muscadin told KXAN, “Austin has a long-standing history of robust public engagement around charter amendments. I look forward to that dialogue, as it pertains to Police Oversight, over the coming weeks, and learning more about how this proposal might impact our office’s work to ensure all residents experience equitable treatment by Austin Police.”

