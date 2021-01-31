Austin City Council to vote Thursday on creating forensics lab independent from APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is expected to vote this week on whether to create a separate forensics lab to operate independently from the Austin Police Department.

The proposal includes moving $11,908,897 from the police department’s budget to into a new Forensic Science Department — to be overseen by Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk.

If approved, it would also transfer out 86.75 full-time positions from APD, which would be non-sworn employees, to the Forensic Science Department.

As laid out in the recommendation, it would be responsible for:

crime scene investigation

evidence management

firearm/toolmark examination

drug analysis

toxicological analysis

latent print examination

DNA analysis

other related forensic services

In June 2020, city council directed Cronk to explore options to reallocate positions and roles from the police department.

A main role of the forensic lab would also involve processing DNA results from rape kits, which in the past have been backlogged, delaying the judicial process for many.

The number of cases on hold grew to more than 4,000 in 2016 after APD’s DNA lab closed abruptly.

The police department announced at the time that they were doing their own review of the DNA lab after a report from the Texas Forensic Science Commission said there was a DNA result mix-up — prompting APD to question how many other cases could potentially be affected.

APD used $500,000 in their budget, $200,000 from a grant, to clear that backlog.

The police department announced in 2019 that they would potentially be reopening dozens of rape investigations after they finally received results from more than 2,500 rape kits.

The item is expected to be put to a vote on Thursday, Feb. 4.