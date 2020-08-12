IN-DEPTH: Where Austin would build its proposed subway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council will vote Wednesday on putting Project Connect on the November ballot. KXAN has learned that the vote is guaranteed to pass and could do so unanimously. The future of the $7 billion project would then depend on voters.

The transit plan will feature an underground subway-esque system, a downtown tunnel with light rail, additional buses and MetroRail.

The downtown tunnel is estimated to be about a mile and a half and would run under Guadalupe Street, then travel north underneath Trinity Street until it reaches 4th Street. From there, it would continue west under 4th Street until it runs into Guadalupe.

“If you don’t build the downtown tunnel you’re just putting buses or trains in the same traffic as the cars are sitting,” said Jimmy Flannigan, Austin Council Member for District 6 and Vice-Chair for the city’s Mobility Committee. “It is an absolutely critical element of this proposal.”

The underground system will separate light rail from downtown traffic, which CapMetro said will ensure a faster and safer commute. Renderings of the downtown tunnel highlight restaurants and shopping and additional amenities.

“The tunnel allows us to access this tremendous transit system and create new spaces and take advantage downtown in new ways,” added Alison Alter, Austin Council Member for District 10.

Where exactly CapMetro will dig and where the tunnel will pop up above ground is unclear. Transit agency officials said they need to perform additional engineering to determine exact locations.

“If we don’t do the tunnel then we’re going to be taking away mobility on the surface, and we’re going to be taking whole segments of our streets that are congested right now,” Alter said.

The downtown tunnel is estimated to cost around $2 billion.