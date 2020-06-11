Council to vote today on police cuts, use-of-force changes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Earlier this week, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, along with council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Greg Casar and Jimmy Flannigan, discussed items they planned to present at Thursday’s regular virtual meeting. The resolutions brought forward focused on police reform.

At present, all 10 council members and Mayor Steve Adler have expressed unanimous support for the resolutions.

KXAN Reporter Kevin Clark broke down the resolutions. Item No. 95 brought forward by Council Member Greg Casar would implement changes to Austin Police policies and tactics.

The resolution would strictly prohibit police from using the following:

Chokeholds or strangleholds

Officers from shooting at moving vehicles

Use of tear gas and impact munitions on people exercising their First Amendment rights

Limit no-knock warrants, limits the use of facial recognition technology by police

Require de-escalation tactics in all circumstances

Delay the July APD cadet class until the training curriculum is overhauled, according to prior council direction.

Council Member Harper-Madison brought forward Item 96, which provides direction for Austin’s upcoming budget that no additional sworn police staff positions should be added and that sworn positions the department cannot reasonably fill in fiscal year 2020-2021 should be eliminated, redirecting those unused funds to other public health and safety efforts. The item is a shift from recent fiscal year budgets, which added new officers following the directives of a city-funded report by the Matrix Consulting Group.

Council Member Flannigan brought forward Item 93, which would convert the council’s Judicial Committee into a Public Safety Committee within the council — which he will chair.

Item 50, brought forward by Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza sets a goal of zero racial disparity and sets metrics for achieving goals including zero racial disparity in traffic stops and use-of-force incidents by Austin police officers.

Zero racial disparity in traffic stops

Zero racial disparity in arrests and citations that result from traffic stops

Zero use-of-force incidents

Zero deaths at the hands of APD officers

Austin NAACP President Nelson Linder said accountability is the key to improve.

“Accountability is a problem I think, that’s clearly the issue,” Linder said. “We’re talking about where the resources should go, and I think there needs to be more investment in the black and brown communities based on equity.”

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said for nearly the past two decades, the police department has made strides to hold its officers accountable by implementing new changes in their contract.

“One of the big things that was in this contract is that a lot of citizens felt like they couldn’t make a complaint on an officer because they feared retaliation, so we have what we have is an anonymous hotline and anonymously for you to mail in complaints,” he said. “The right to have the Police Monitor Office involved in all the interviews with police officers that are accused of policy violations and misconduct, I mean I could go on and on.”

The Austin Justice Coalition is calling on council to cut APD’s budget by $100 million. Council won’t vote on that today. No police officer will lose their job as a result of today’s votes, but Casaday fears that will happen with deeper cuts.

More than 200 people are scheduled to speak at today’s meeting.