AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what we’re following out of Thursday’s Austin City Council meeting.

Trauma recovery center

Council will consider funding the state’s first trauma recovery center.

This facility in Austin would help victims of violent crime by providing free, trauma-informed therapy, case management and wrap-around services.

The resolution directs city staff to analyze the feasibility of funding a recovery center, which would cost more than $1 million per year.

If passed, it would provide a one-stop shop to help people navigate the justice system and find a safe space to live. The center would serve all victims, even those who hadn’t filed a police report.

Colony Park developments

Council will take up several actions related to the city-owned Colony Park Sustainable Community.

This community-led effort aims to develop 208 acres of city-owned property in northeast Austin.

Local leaders see this project as a critical investment necessary to create and expand diverse housing options.

On Thursday, council members may declare this initiative as a top priority and create a financial plan.

Exploring cryptocurrency

Austin city leaders are interested in letting people pay with cryptocurrency after virtual money loomed large throughout South by Southwest festivities.

Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly has proposed multiple uses of the technology to benefit city services.

Kelly’s resolution would direct the city manager to conduct a “fact-finding study” to develop policies that would allow the City of Austin to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for municipal taxes, fees and penalties.

The resolution points to cities such as Miami and New York, which have researched using digital currency in the same way along with payment of employee salaries.

Embracing Web3 tech

Mayor Steve Adler is embracing the benefits of blockchain technology in Austin.

This initiative explores how the city can utilize blockchain and Web3 in a variety of fields, which include identity verification, supply chain management and arts insurance.

Web3 is an attempt to create a decentralized internet built on a blockchain, empowering users by taking power away from large organizations such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.

City council has considered blockchain technology since 2020, when a proposal was made to utilize smart contracts for the MyPass identity verification protocol.