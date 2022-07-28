AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what we’re watching at the Austin City Council meeting Thursday, which is jam-packed with 193 items to debate.

$300M housing bond proposal

City council will vote on whether or not to include an affordable housing bond proposition on the November ballot.

According to a City of Austin memo, the $300 million proposition would have an annual impact on “the typical homeowner of $40.14.” A typical home in Austin is defined at $448,000 with a taxable value of $358,400, including a homestead exemption.

“One of the most successful proven tools we have in this city is affordable housing and affordable housing bonds,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

If passed, it would be the city’s largest housing bond ever.

License plate reader program

Your vehicle’s license plate may soon be scanned while driving around Austin. Local leaders will decide whether to reinstate the Austin Police Department’s license plate reader program.

It’s a controversial police investigation tool that was eliminated as part of the $21 million Austin City Council cut from the police budget in 2020.

According to APD, these high-tech cameras helped its detectives crack dozens of violent crime cases between 2016 and 2020.

A proposal from District 6 City Councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly would reinstate the license plate reader program, which would cost taxpayers $114,775.

New homeless shelter management

Starting in September, the City of Austin will end its contracts with Front Steps, a homeless services nonprofit that manages the city’s Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin.

Looking at alternative nonprofits to run ARCH, council is set to vote on a $4.14 million agreement with Urban Alchemy. This would make the California-based nonprofit ARCH’s operator for 13.5 months.

Funds for the shelter would come from Austin Public Health’s budget.

Renaming east Austin park

Council members will decide whether to change the name of Pan American Neighborhood Park to the Tony Castillo Pan American Neighborhood Park. The park is located at 307 Chicon St.

The park has been around since the 1950s, but not everyone in the community is on board with the change.

“The adding of a name to a public park will take away not just the history of this park, but it will take away the work we have been doing to preserve buildings and parks and homes and people,” said Bertha Rendon Delgado on Tuesday.

If approved, the park would be named for Tony Castillo, a longtime community advocate who has taught and mentored many over the years.

Austin Animal Shelter audit

Council will decide whether to direct the city manager to conduct an audit on animal services in Austin. The audit would include reviewing No Kill policies and practices recommended by an expert to better operations and care for animals.

Last month, the Austin Animal Advisory Commission recommended a “no-confidence” vote for Austin Animal Center’s Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland after concerns of shelter overcrowding and lack of volunteer support.