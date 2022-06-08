AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council on Thursday will once again take up an idea aimed at getting more affordable housing built within the city.

The council is set to consider adding a new tier to its Vertical Mixed-Use development program. VMUs typically provide commercial space on the ground floor of buildings and homes on the upper floors.

Known as VMU2, the proposal up for consideration would allow developers to build 30 feet taller than the current rules allow in areas zoned for vertical mixed-use.

In exchange, 12% of all rental units would have to be set aside for households earning no more than 60% of the Austin-Round Rock median family income (see 2021 data below).

Chart: City of Austin Housing & Planning

VMU2 would give developers a second option to set aside 10% of rental units those earning up to 50% of the median family income.

Developments that would include homes for sale would have to offer 12% of their inventory to those earning 80% or the median family income — or builders could opt of providing affordable housing altogether and instead pay a fee “equivalent to 12% of total units.”

The council was to vote on VMU2 back in April.

