AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man Austin City Council and Mayor Kirk Watson tapped to take over the city manager roll will be at the dais for his first regular Austin City Council meeting Thursday since the body agreed to part ways with Spencer Cronk.

Jesus Garza was the city manager in the late 1990’s-early 2000’s during Mayor Kirk Watson’s first term as mayor. He was also behind a PAC that supported Watson during last year’s election.

Here’s some of what we’re watching during this week’s city council meeting:

Affordable housing for college students

Council Member Ryan Alter, the co-chair of the housing and planning committee, put forward a resolution that would direct the interim city manager to work with colleges to make a goal for student housing development that can be added to the city’s Housing Blueprint.

The study was requested by the College Student Commission to get a better understanding of the housing problem affecting students at local colleges and universities.

University of Texas students have previously told KXAN that finding off-campus housing that’s clean, has good management, working utilities and is safe is a growing challenge, especially as a full-time student.

“I’m reminded of someone who always used to say, ‘What gets measured gets fixed.’ So, if we are able to measure and set metrics for where we want that metric to go, then I think we can make real progress,” Alter said.

I-35 TxDOT requests

Austin City Council could try and sway the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-35 Capital Express Central Project, which is already underway and has drawn intense criticism from some people living in Austin.

If passed, the resolution would essentially ask TxDOT to make it easier to cross the highway east and west, saying ideally they would like to see crossings within a half mile of each other.

KXAN has reached out to TxDOT for comment and will add it to this story when we receive it.

Police-related settlements

There are a number of settlements that are set to be approved by city council Thursday relating to previous Austin Police Department cases. Some of those cases include:

Continuation of police contract discussion

Austin City Council is expected to agree on a path forward for police officer pay and benefits when the police association and city labor contract expires at the end of March.

If passed, the ordinance would establish a city policy that would extend current pay and benefits for APD officers until a new agreement is made.

The City of Austin’s former city manager Spencer Cronk and police association initially claimed they had reached a four year deal in principal earlier this month. It was the last straw for council who days later terminated Cronk.

Some Austin City Council members argued signing a four year contract would strip the will of the voters this May when they go to vote on two police oversight propositions.