Austin City Council to take votes on St. Johns property, 6th Street safety Thursday

The fenced off former Home Depot at East St. Johns Avenue and Interstate 35 in Austin (KXAN Photo).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Thursday’s Austin City Council meeting.

A step closer to redeveloping the Home Depot property

Council will vote to authorize negotiation of an exclusive agreement with Greystar Development Central, LLC for the redevelopment of a former Home Depot and Chrysler dealership. The properties are collectively known as the St. Johns site and are located off I-35 in North-Central Austin.

Council members asked that the site be used to provide on-site affordable housing, open space for recreation and space for community retail and support services. This came after a two-year public engagement process that included surveys, site tours, focus groups and community meetings.

For years the property has sat mostly unused, after a plan to turn the old Home Depot into a police substation and municipal court never materialized. Austin paid $8 million for the property after voters approved $19.7 million in bonds for the public safety project in 2006. A KXAN investigation from 2018 showed that amount wasn’t enough to fund the project.

Studying 6th Street safety could prompt changes:

Following multiple recent shootings along 6th Street Downtown, City Council will vote on a resolution aimed at making the area safer.

Council would ask City Manager Spencer Cronk to do the following by August 30:

Create an interdepartmental team led by an Entertainment Services Group and with representation from — at a minimum — the Austin Police Department, Austin Transportation Department, Austin Energy, Austin Fire Department, Austin Code, and the Historic Preservation Office

Upgrade existing lighting, if necessary, along the 6 th Street corridor

Street corridor Explore options such as café seating, water barriers and other efforts to eliminate the space where people gather during weekend 6 th street closures

street closures Determine the extent to which earlier findings about underage presence on 6 th Street and underage drinking are still true today

Street and underage drinking are still true today Engage with peer cities to identify best practices in entertainment district planning

Council would ask City Manager Spencer Cronk to do the following by September 30:

Coordinate with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission on additional strategies for curbing underage drinking and potentially limiting the presence of underage Austinites on 6th Street during weekend evenings.

Council would ask City Manager Spencer Cronk to do the following by October 30:

Initiate development of a nightlife management plan

Analyze 6 th Street weekend closures and develop a list of measures that would need to be met for 6 th Street to be re-opened and propose a corresponding timeline

Street weekend closures and develop a list of measures that would need to be met for 6 Street to be re-opened and propose a corresponding timeline Engage property owners to discuss land use regulations along Sixth Street to determine whether changes might foster more diverse uses along the corridor

City to partner with two more for bridge housing:

Council will take up a vote authorizing an agreement for bridge housing services with A New Entry, Inc for $395,797 and The Other Ones Foundation, Inc. for $521,180. Both agreements are for a term of 37 months.

The bridge housing is for people in the Intensive Case Management program at the Downtown Austin Community Court. The program serves those experiencing long-term homelessness, physical and mental health issues, and substance use disorders.

Other Council votes: