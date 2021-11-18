Austin City Council to take votes on I-35 improvements, arts grants Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what we’re watching ahead of the Austin City Council meeting on Thursday.

Housing contract extensions

Council will vote to extend agreements with Caritas of Austin and Family Eldercare to house people experiencing homelessness. The agreement with Caritas runs through September 2022, and the agreement with Family Eldercare runs through September 2023.

Council to approve cultural arts grants

Council will authorize the City Manager to dole out $5.3 million in cultural arts grants. The money comes from COVID-19 stimulus funding.

According to city documents, the grants will go to current contractors in Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals who received less than $10,000 in relief funding from previous grants. A larger pool of the money would go to artists who received less than $1 million but more than $10,000 in relief funding.

City to hire engineer for I-35 improvements

Council is expected to authorize contract negotiations with Arup US, Inc. for engineering related to Interstate 35’s “cap and stitch improvements.” The work wouldn’t cost the city more than $2 million, according to council documents.

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing a major reconstruction of I-35 through Austin. As TxDOT considers lowering the central portion of I-35, the city says the opportunity exists to create “caps,” or decks covering the highway that can reclaim that property as public space, and “stitches,” or wide bridges that would add enhanced east-west connections across I-35.

The city’s goal is to address long-standing equity and mobility issues regarding the I-35 corridor.

COVID-19 vaccine outreach

Austin’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach continues with more than $2 million going to eight different organizations for the effort. The outreach will promote the COVID-19 vaccine to populations at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Special election for District 4

Council will officially order a special election for Jan. 25, 2022, which will decide who will become the next Austin City Council member representing District 4. Sitting council member Greg Casar announced a Congressional run with more than a year left in his term.

If needed, a runoff election would be held March 22, 2022. If a runoff election is not required, the new council member can be sworn in the day the results are canvassed, on Feb. 4, 2022.

According to city staff, the estimated cost of the election is $300,000-$350,000.