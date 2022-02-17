Austin City Council to decide on Austin Water audit, renaming Confederate Ave.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what we’re watching at the Austin City Council meeting Thursday.

Austin Water audit

Council members will decide whether to organize an external audit of Austin Water. The resolution states, “Austin Water has experienced five significant negative water quality events and water supply service interruptions in fewer than five years,” one of those being a three-day citywide boil water notice that took place earlier this month.

After the boil notice, several council members called for an external audit of the water utility.

If passed, the resolution would direct the city manager to organize an external review of the five negative water events “to identify what went wrong and how to prevent future failure, and to evaluate technology, operations and related issues that could improve the overall resilience and functioning of our water system.”

Renaming street currently honoring Confederacy

Council will decide whether to begin the process to rename Confederate Avenue to Maggie Mayes. This comes after council approved a resolution in October 2017 to condemn monuments/memorials dedicated to the Confederacy, according to council documents. That resolution also directed the city manager to find ways to rename or remove said monuments/memorials located on city-owned property. This included renaming streets and buildings.

Council paperwork stated because the street lies between two schools, the community wanted to honor education advocate Maggie Mayes, who founded the first school in Clarksville in her home along with her husband, Elias Mayes, a prominent Black state legislator.

Approving settlements in protest lawsuits

Two items on Thursday’s council agenda (57, 58) deal with approving settlements in two lawsuits related to the May 2020 protests, claiming unnecessary use of force by Austin Police officers.

One of the lawsuits is from Anthony Evans, who said he was shot in the head with a beanbag round while unarmed and while he was trying to leave the protest on May 31. Injuries from the round required him to have surgery to repair his broken jaw.

Information on the other lawsuit can be found here. The settlements are subject to court approval.

Filling vacancies among first responders

Austin City Council will decide whether to develop a staffing plan to fill vacancies at Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire and Police Departments. The resolution states the departments have been overwhelmed by the pandemic, and the plan would help pinpoint current staffing levels/vacancies and the challenges the agencies face with retention and recruitment.

If passed, an update on the staffing plan should be provided to council no later than April 30.

Incentives for landlords to help homelessness response

Austin City Council will decide on a 12-month deal with the Ending Community Homelessness

Coalition (ECHO) so it can give landlords incentives. Under the up to $500,000 contract, the incentives would help to encourage property owners, managers and developers to allocate available units for families and individuals exiting homelessness in Austin.

“These funds will allow the ECHO team to work with the private rental market to help gain access for the Homelessness Response System,” council documents state. If approved, the contract would go through the end of this year.

License agreement with Austin Pets Alive!

Council will decide whether to renew for another 12 months a license agreement between the city and Austin Pets Alive! for the use of the Town Lake Animal Center. The center is located off W. Cesar Chavez, and the agreement would allow APA! to continue using it as an animal service center to serve the public and help the city keep its no-kill status.

Council documents said APA! has been operating out of the center since 2011.