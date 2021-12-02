Austin City Council to consider EMS agreement, taking steps to address housing crisis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what you can expect to be discussed at the Austin City Council meeting Thursday.

Negotiations with EMS

Austin City Council will consider authorizing an agreement with Travis County to provide EMS services in areas of the county that are outside of city limits, as well as provide resources to Travis County’s STAR Flight program in exchange for payment by Travis County.

According to council paperwork, the current agreement ended on Sept. 30, and an automatic extension was applied through Jan. 15, 2022 to allow time for negotiations to take place.

Austin-Travis County EMS began negotiations with the city Tuesday morning. On Monday, the department’s union told KXAN it would be asking for increased pay for its medics in hopes of improving a staffing shortage.

Analyzing housing costs

Council will decide whether to approve a resolution directing the city manager to analyze the cost of producing housing in the city and figure out ways to potentially reduce that cost.

The resolution states Austin “is facing an unprecedented housing crisis,” and a strategic housing blueprint adopted by the council said the city needs at least 135,000 additional housing units in the city over the next decade to meet housing needs.

The resolution also said the city manager should expect to present his findings by Dec. 1, 2022, with a progress update on May 1, 2022.

Austin city leaders had a special meeting Tuesday to discuss affordable housing options. Leaders considered changes to the city’s land development code that would allow for housing to be built in some commercial zones.

Funding for live music venues

Council will look at approving changes to a contract with the Greater Austin Performing Arts Center to continue to provide financial support for Austin’s live music venues that have been impacted by the pandemic.

On the table is an additional $1.6 million in funds.

Supportive housing for disabled individuals

Council will consider an agreement with Front Steps, which operates the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. If approved, the agreement would provide permanent supportive housing to disabled individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness.

The $1.4 million agreement would have a 10-month term with three 12-month extension options.