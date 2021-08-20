Austin City Council sounds off about updating outdated land code

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin’s land development code hasn’t been updated since the 1980s, and after an abandoned attempt in 2018 and a still-ongoing lawsuit filed in 2019 stopped another attempt, the Austin City Council is aiming to update it one more time.

The land development code dictates what can be built where throughout the city, and previous tries at a code rewrite largely encouraged more dense development, which translates into more housing units at, ideally, more affordable prices.

Due to the lawsuit, any changes to the code will have to be done in a piecemeal fashion, but some say that may not make housing more affordable. Austin Mayor Steve Adler has stressed the importance of making any possible changes while the lawsuit is pending.

So what changes can be expected? It all comes down to what Council can reach an agreement on.

