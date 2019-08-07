Austin City Council voting Thursday on resolution to combat gun violence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council will discuss proposed resolutions to combat gun violence Wednesday morning ahead of a Thursday vote.

The Wednesday meeting is a call to action for state and federal levels to enact meaningful gun safety legislation after the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left at least 31 dead and dozens more injured. City leaders hope to also get state and national agencies to address the associated public health and safety crises.

The resolution also calls for:

Governor Abbott to call a special session immediately to advance proposals in the School and Firearm Safety Action Plan

The United States Senate to return from recess, debate and deliberate House Resolution 8 including other gun safety legislation approved by the House

The City Manager to send a copy of the resolution to the Texas Congressional delegation and to the White House

The City Manager to send a copy of the resolution along with a copy of Abbott’s School and Firearm Safety Action Plan to the Travis, Williamson and Hays County delegations of the Texas House and Senate, the Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

The City Manager to send a copy of the resolution to the Texas Municipal League and all municipalities in Texas with populations over 500,000 residents to encourage them to consider taking similar action

Calls for action from council members and advocates for the resolution began with a poem from Council Member Alison Alter’s son. He couldn’t attend the meeting so Alter’s daughter Natalie read what her brother wrote on Monday. Alter said the poem expressed “the experience of growing up in a society plagued by gun violence.”

Natalie Alter started by reading, “Like so many, I have grown up on gun violence like every other child in ‘post common-sense America.'”

Her brother then listed in the poem sentiments of attending too many vigils and even learning geography through cities where mass shootings have taken place.

Alter continued:

“We are the ignored generation being gunned down in the school hallways, silently losing our lunch every time we see the headlines.”

His poem voiced concerns from their generation as they hope leaders consider the resolution and take action.

Mayor Adler followed later in the press conference saying “cities are united” behind the resolution after talking with the Mayors in Dayton and El Paso following the shootings. Adler said the gathering at Austin City Hall is meant “to shine a very, very strong light on who has the power and is failing to act.”