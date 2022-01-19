Austin City Council puts decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses on May ballot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters will get to decide whether to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses and ban “no-knock” police warrants in May, after Austin City Council approved a ballot measure Tuesday.

The ballot measure is called the “Austin Freedom Act” and was launched last June by Ground Game Texas, an organization that’s working on “building a progressive Texas from the ground up,” according to its website.

A City of Austin memo from Jan. 10 said the voter mobilization organization collected 33,332 signatures for the initiative. Of those signatures, the city estimated 22,745 were valid, surpassing the city’s requirement of 20,000 to be certified by the city clerk.

“The City Council’s vote to schedule an election on the Austin Freedom Act is a testament to the incredible work of our organizers and volunteers who are fighting for progressive change in their community,” Mike Siegel, the political director of Ground Game Texas, said in a press release. “Thanks to their tireless efforts, voters will have the opportunity in May to end the criminalization of marijuana possession and the dangerous practice of no-knock police raids.”

KXAN reported last June that city council had already approved these measures, but the election will give voters the chance to pass it as an ordinance, if they so choose.

The election takes place May 7.