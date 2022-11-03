AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council meets Thursday at city hall. There are nearly 100 items on the agenda. Here are some we’re watching.

Hays County transportation plan concerns

City council could approve a resolution that asks Hays County leaders to remove proposed road projects from their county plan — and to put others on hold — after the City said it conflicts with Austin’s road proposals and preservation efforts.

The City said one proposed project could build a highway across the City of Austin Barton Springs water quality protection lands and could “cause serious harm to both the City-owned Water Quality Protection Lands as well as to privately owned lands protected by City of Austin Water Quality Protection Lands conservation easements.”

The other project would connect State Highway 45 to Interstate 35, and the city said it threatens to pollute Barton Springs and “would harm local commuters residing in Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties and would not align with our approved regional CAMPO (Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization) plan.”

KXAN reached out to Hays County for comment.

Addressing overdoses

Council is expected to approve grant money aimed at helping to implement overdose prevention strategies. It’s part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s drive to push resources to local governments.

“This project will improve APH’s surveillance of fatal and non-fatal overdose data and ensure the sharing of information to understand the burden of this condition within the community and implement policy and prevention strategies,” the agenda item stated. It will also allow for harm reduction training and awareness campaigns.

The grant is worth more than a quarter of a million dollars. More than $100,000 would go to the Harm Reduction Alliance.

Broken Spoke historical designation

Austin City Council will decide whether to designate an iconic Austin honky-tonk as a historical landmark.

The Broken Spoke on South Lamar Boulevard has been around for nearly six decades. The venue has hosted Willie Nelson and George Strait, as well as Bob Wills, Ernest Tubb and Tex Ritter.

The dancehall already received a Texas Historical Marker last year, according to online records from the Texas Historical Commission. However, the resolution council members will discuss Thursday will designate Broken Spoke as a “Historical Landmark” under city code.

“As the area around The Broken Spoke has prospered, and significant development has occurred, it is imperative to secure this venue from a fate suffered by many venues in the City,” the resolution read. “Designating The Broken Spoke as a historic landmark will provide permanent protection to the structure and the operations of the venue.”