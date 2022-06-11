AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin council members took a step Thursday towards stopping hairstyle discrimination against city employees.

Austin City Council approved the CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The act aims to eliminate hair discrimination including “the characteristics of a hair texture or hairstyle commonly associated with race, national origin, ethnicity or culture,” according to the city.

The city will change its “Discriminatory Employment Practice” definition to add “protective hairstyles.” Hair discrimination can include denial of basic civil rights like education, housing, employment opportunities and places of public accommodation, according to the city.

“Austin will be a much better City for the protections we will bring to those who live, work and play here. Too often minorities are judged not only by the color of their skin, but also by the texture of their hair,” Carol Johnson, the city’s civil rights officer, said in a statement.

The U.S. House passed its CROWN Act legislation in March. The bill passed largely along party lines with 14 Republicans in support. The legislation is now heading to the Senate for a vote.