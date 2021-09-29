Austin City Council members show commitment to abortion access, discuss resolution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council member Paige Ellis led a news conference Wednesday morning aimed to share city and county leaders’ support for abortion rights amid the implementation of the “Texas Heartbeat Act.” The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Ellis was joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Council members Natasha Harper-Madison and Greg Casar at Austin City Hall to discuss the law and show support for abortion access.

Advocates from Planned Parenthood, Avow Texas, Women’s March and the Austin Justice Coalition also attended.

The news conference highlighted a resolution at Thursday’s city council meeting that “affirms Austin’s commitment to reproductive choice and commits legal support to challenge the law in court.” Ellis is the sponsor of the resolution.