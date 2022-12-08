AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council members want to crack down on short-term rentals that aren’t licensed with the city.

Members are set to vote on a resolution that would direct the city manager to change city code, making it illegal for someone to collect a fee “directly or indirectly, through an agent or intermediary, from unlicensed short-term rental operators.”

The resolution also directs the city manager to create an online database of licensed short-term rentals (STRs).

This comes after city staff estimated a few months ago they had 9,000 to 11,000 short-term rentals in the city, but less than 2,000 of them are licensed with the city.

“Every single day the city is losing out on thousands of dollars that could go to support cultural arts, our music community and historic preservation projects, and so I think it’s incumbent that our council revisits our STR conversation to have a conversation on how we can work the operators and work with our community to ensure that we have a system in place that everyone mutually benefits from,” Council Member Vanessa Fuentes said during a meeting in the fall.

According to a city memo from 2019, 93% of STR properties found in violation of city code that year were unlicensed.

The code department said the majority of its STR enforcement resources were spent on unlicensed STR operations.

According to the City of Austin’s website, STR owners have to get an operating license every year.

The website states it costs a total of $733.80 to apply for an initial license and $412.00 to renew it. The law applies to all properties, including rooms and guest houses, rented for less than 30 consecutive days, according to the city.

The city’s webpage also comes with a message stating processing STR applications is taking 8-10 weeks due to staffing challenges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.