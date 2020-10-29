Austin City Council members call on APD chief to present safety plan around Election Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Austin City Council members sent an open letter to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley on Thursday calling on him to present a public safety plan around Election Day, while expressing concern about a repeat of tactics used during police brutality protests by the department last spring.

The letter — penned by Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza and Council Members Greg Casar, Jimmy Flannigan, and Natasha Harper-Madison — asked for clarity on Manley’s plan to ensure safety during any demonstrations around Election Day.

“We all recognize the important social justice movement and moment we are in right now and want to ensure that the safety of everyone, both residents and officers, is a priority for APD,” Garza said. “We want to be absolutely clear what the expectations are for a response to any peaceful protests this November, and we want Chief Manley to help assure Austinites that we will not see a repeat of the violent tactics APD used against peaceful demonstrators this spring.”

The group requested that Manley detail how he will ensure that violent tactics are not used against demonstrators.

We have reached out to Chief Manley and APD for an interview, and we’ll update the story once we hear back.