Austin City Council member to Twitter: Give back to the community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council member Jimmy Flannigan is asking tech giant Twitter to give back to the community that helped support them.

He even targeted the statement directly to their CEO on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to @ Jack at Twitter but your business kind of launched from SouthBy and you, I think were one of the first to say you weren’t coming so I hope to see a support line from Twitter to help the city and the community that launched you.”

Flannigan says the city needs to be proactive if they want to replace the revenue lost by closing SXSW.