AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council has a stacked agenda before taking a break for the summer. With nearly 100 items on this week’s agenda, here’s some of what we’re watching.

Salvation Army downtown shelter

After the Salvation Army announced it was permanently closing its homeless shelter downtown, which dedicated beds to women and children, the City of Austin is working to lease the space from the nonprofit and make the beds available again.

This week, Austin City Council will vote on a one-year agreement with the Salvation Army to lease the space starting July 1. It would cost the city roughly $1.2 million, a large chunk of which will come from the Austin Public Health budget, according to council documents.

Another resolution could expand the city’s contract with Urban Alchemy, the group that runs the ARCH shelter nearby, to include operating and providing social services at the Salvation Army shelter.

The city said contract negotiations will determine who will be allowed to stay at the shelter. The shelter previously housed a significant number of women and children. Read more about the city’s attempt to reopen the downtown Salvation Army shelter here.

Other items addressing homelessness

There are at least half a dozen council items this week that address homelessness including improvements to the Downtown Community Court and directing the interim city manager to identify shortages in shelter bed capacity and bring it back to council.

The city could also vote to expand behavioral service contracts at the Northbridge Shelter and invest in additional homeless prevention services.

Land Development Code prioritization

It’s something the University of Texas researchers say is a top solution for making our city — and major cities around Texas — more affordable: Incentivizing development by adjusting land development codes.

Austin City Council has passed several amendments to its code to do that over the past year. Many of those adjustments you’ve seen right here on KXAN, including making it easier to open and operate a daycare in childcare deserts and eliminating parking minimums city-wide.

But just because the council signs off on an amendment doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. City of Austin leadership said they were working through staffing shortages, which makes it more challenging to get the amendments finalized.

Last month, council members on the Housing and Planning Committee got an update on where more than two dozen unfinished Land Development Code changes stand. City staff said they have at least 30 they’re still working through. Roughly a third of those changes haven’t been started yet.

The council will come back Thursday as a full body and discuss priorities for city staff.

Additional Land Development Code adjustments

While council works to prioritize the LDC adjustments it already has in the works, members are also bringing forward more changes including a density bonus program that would incentivize developers to build affordable housing, changes to fire safety standards for facilities that house animals overnight and changing compatibility requirements after legislators at the state level failed to do so.

Council Member Chito Vela of District 4 described compatibility as “a force field” around some homes. In the City of Austin, there’s a sliding scale of permissible height that extends 540 feet from a single-family property, “which is a huge area,” Vela said.

That range is not on par with what other major cities around the state, or even around the country, are doing, city staff have said.

“We have the strictest compatibility measure by far and we need to bring ourselves in line with other major cities,” Vela previously told KXAN.