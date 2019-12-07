Austin City Council holds special public hearing on proposed changes to Land Development Code

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is convening Saturday morning for a public hearing on a comprehensive revision to the city’s Land Development Code.

The land development code dictates what can be built where throughout Austin. This current process is the city’s latest attempt to overhaul the code.

In November, Austin’s Planning Commission voted to approve its recommendations aimed to guide Austin City Council as they weigh a proposed overhaul of the code.

The commission voted 9-3 in favor of the recommendations, bringing the city closer to a vote on whether to adopt the revised land code.

During Saturday’s meeting, city staff will look over the recommendations and share reactions with the council. One of the main focuses of the recommendations the commission approved is to curb gentrification in East Austin and add more housing density near transit in central and West Austin.

An image of the proposed Land Development Code timeline (updated). (Courtesy/ City of Austin).

Austin City Council will reconvene Monday, Dec. 9 with the goal of approving an ordinance to adopt a comprehensive revision to the Land Development Code.