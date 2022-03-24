AUSTIN (KXAN) — Victims of violence are moving closer to taxpayer-funded help after Austin City Council unanimously approved a $1 million preliminary plan for a trauma recovery center on Thursday.

Texas’ first trauma recovery center will help deliver targeted treatment to people often under-served.

Local crime survivor Clarence Watson is an advocate for the center.

As a child, he was sexually abused and later struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting as a young adult.

“I used things to cope, the wrong things to cope,” he said. “Thinking that I would get in a better place, thinking it would put me in a better state, but it actually was having a negative affect on me, and I didn’t know, because I didn’t have anybody to talk to.”

Watson has spent the last two years joining with other crime survivors, calling for Austin crime victims to get the services and support they need that weren’t available to him

“Although I had family there, I still felt alone,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to go through my same struggles.”

Council members said it will also fulfill one of the key recommendations from the reimagining task force for public safety.

“We need this trauma recovery center. There are gaps in our system, and this is a proven model that works in ending intergenerational trauma,” city councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes said.

This facility in Austin will provide free, trauma-informed therapy, case management and wrap-around services.

“It would offer free services to survivors of violent crime and communities that are most impacted by harm,” Alliance for Safety and Justice Texas State Director Terra Tucker said.

It would also provide a one-stop shop to help people navigate the justice system and find a safe space to live.

The center would serve all victims, even those who hadn’t filed a police report.

“It would make it easier, so you won’t be going through two or three appointments, you just go to one place and get everything you need,” Watson concluded.

Thursday’s vote also approved $1 million in startup costs over a two-year period for the funding of this center.