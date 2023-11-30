AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are more than 100 items on Austin City Council’s agenda Thursday. Here’s some of what we’re watching.

Hotels to house the homeless

Two hotels purchased by the City of Austin several years ago have not yet opened for their intended purpose of housing people who have experienced chronic homelessness. Council could approve additional funding, and time allocated, to those projects.

KXAN has previously reported that Pecan Gardens, the former Candlewood Suites hotel in northwest Austin, will serve as permanent supportive housing for more than 70 homeless, elderly and disabled people under the eye of Family Eldercare.

The former Texas Bungalows Hotel and Suites, which is being turned into the Bungalows at Century Park, will provide 60 units for people who have a “disabling condition” and have experienced homelessness most of their lives. It will be operated by Integral Care and Volunteers of America will serve as property management.

Read more about why the additional funding and time are needed in KXAN’s previous coverage.

Barton Springs Road Bridge

A preliminary engineering report found “significant degradation” in the steel supporting Barton Springs Road Bridge’s deck and structure. As a result, city officials are recommending a complete replacement of the nearly 100-year-old bridge which is expected to be taken up by council Thursday.

Approximately 20,000 vehicles travel across the bridge each day. Preliminary city estimates anticipate construction costs could amount to about $37 million, with a possible construction start as early as 2026.

Read more in KXAN’s previous reporting here.

Tapping private developers to help with public safety gaps

After a downtown Austin Fire and EMS station temporarily closed for emergency renovations — highlighting the need for additional public safety spaces in busy parts of town — some city leaders are looking at ways to incentivize the private sector to help.

Austin City Council could vote to kickstart the process of adding public safety incentives to its density bonus programs, according to council documents.

“I know that we are running out of real estate property in the City of Austin. I know that the cost of those properties keep rising and I also know that developers may be willing to pay for property or police, fire and EMS substations as a community benefit,” Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly said. She is the author of the resolution.

Read more here.

Imagine Austin Comprehensive Plan

Council will consider amending the Imagine Austin Comprehensive Plan to align with planned updates in the city’s Strategic Mobility Plan. As part of the vote, council will also consider adopting the Urban Trails Plan, Bicycle Plan as well as the Sidewalks, Crossings, and Shared Streets Plan.

The Imagine Austin Comprehensive Plan serves as an overarching look at planned improvements across the city’s mobility network.

Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike trail

Austin City Council is expected to approve The Trail Conservancy’s 2024 annual programming plan for the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail Thursday.

The conservancy puts on programming series such as Music on the Trail, free fitness classes, a scavenger hunt and a kid-friendly Adopt A Garden program. The Trail Conservancy has spearheaded fundraising and development work at the Town Lake Metropolitan Park and the trail for more than 20 years, investing over $22 million into those resources.