Austin City Council exploring idea of adding 2 new MetroRail stations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is exploring a new idea Thursday, to add two new MetroRail stops to the city.

One of the stops would be the Broadmoor Rail Station near the Domain. The other would be a rail station near McKalla Place, the site of the new Major League Soccer stadium.

Mayor Steve Adler says adding new lines is important to keep up with the city’s growth.

“We know we can’t build enough roads for all the cars, we have to give people an option other than their cars to get around,” said Mayor Adler. “We know that people are never going to take that option until its faster, quicker and more convenient.”

Adler says Thursday’s meeting will not be a final vote but rather council will look at the best ways to pay and move forward with the lines. He says the money could potentially come from the developer, the Austin FC soccer team and the city.