Austin City Council considering money for rebates or improvements after boil water notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday, the Austin City Council will discuss a resolution that would direct the Austin City Manager to look into two responses to February’s citywide boil water notice. A potential one-time rebate of $10 to all Austin Water customers or nearly $4 million in improvements.

One Austin Water customer said he just wants city leaders to figure out how to keep this issue from happening again.

Larry Abraham said he and his wife were ready for last month’s Austin boil water notice.

“We figured we needed to call on the reserves we have had for many, many, many years,” he said. “Reserves of water that we keep in the garage, in case of a power outage or whatever happens, you never know when you won’t be able to get city water.”

Despite being prepared and minimizing their city water consumption, they continued to keep a close eye on their usage because once the boil water notice was lifted they began to flush their pipes.

“Certainly we used a number of gallons, just flushing that was for any other use would not have been our normal use,” he said.

(Source: Austin Water)

Looking online at his usage, Abraham estimates they used anywhere from 20 to 30 gallons more on that day and he wonders how that will affect his bill. Austin Water Oversight Committee Chair and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes said whatever they decide, her goal is to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We do have people in the community who would prefer that $10 be reinvested, then we have some who need those $10,” she said. “So we should be mindful of both.”

Abraham agrees. He wants to see those in need get help, but he also wants to see improvements being made. For now, he is waiting on his bill and said, “we’ll look at it with interest,” when he and his wife receive it in the mail.

This latest notice led some council members to call for an external audit of the water agency. Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter’s office says they “look forward to the City Auditor bringing a contract forward to Council very soon.”

In a presentation, Austin Water explained how they determined the $10 rebate. The Goodwill credit is based on a portion of the historical average for February consumption. The credit would also vary depending on the customer anywhere from $10 to $75.

If Thursday’s resolution is approved, the council will meet again later this month to decide on a final option.