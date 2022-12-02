AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council voted Friday to approve the Statesman PUD, allowing developers to move forward with plans for Austin’s South Central Waterfront area, the site of the old Austin-American Statesman building.

The contentious 305 South Congress PUD has been under discussion for months.

“This project today has not earned my support and I regret that we were not able to achieve more,” Mayor Pro Tem Alter said. Tovo also against. Kelly abstains. https://t.co/5alwXDgmU9 — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) December 2, 2022

The development could eventually become the latest expansion of the downtown area. Plans for the area include high-rise hotels, offices and residential units spread throughout six towers. It also includes affordable housing requirements, and the city plans to build a light rail station in the area.

Simply put, a PUD is a set of rules for developers which typically go beyond what other parts of the city can do on what can and can’t be built or what is required to be included in the space.

Discussion on the Statesman PUD has been kicked down the line several times as the city and developers have not been able to agree on the details of the PUD.

One of the most vocalized concerns during previous meetings is the lack of park space offered by developers and required under the PUD. Friday’s discussion focused on affordable housing and hotel development for the area.