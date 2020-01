AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council approved over $600,000 for multiple programs aimed at helping the homeless in the city.

The approved $612,000 comes from the $63 million allocated in Austin’s FY2020 Budget to address homelessness.

The money will be used for mental health care, rapid rehousing and shelter case management. It is part of the city’s efforts to take the Guided Path program and replicate it in other areas of the city.