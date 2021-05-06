Austin City Council approves moving forward with ‘reimagined’ cadet class, start date set for June 7

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APD's 143rd cadet class graduated Friday, October 23, 2020, bringing 42 new officers onto the force. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

APD’s 143rd cadet class graduated Friday, October 23, 2020, bringing 42 new officers onto the force. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council approved moving forward with a “reimagined” Austin Police Department training academy Thursday.

The 144th cadet class is set to start June 7 and will be a pilot for the academy’s new curriculum, which includes recommendations from the city manager:

  • 30 more hours of community engagement programming
  • A two-week community immersion orientation program
  • Anti-racism training
  • A newly designed course on the history of police and regular physical fitness training
  • Fewer week-long blocks of technical course content to allow for more effective implementation of adult learning strategies
  • A formal process of community and civilian input into training content to ensure issues of racial equity and procedural justice are reflected in all aspects of cadet training

Council approved the city manager’s recommendations in March, which focused on building bonds with the community, ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion was woven into teachings and eliminating racial bias and discrimination within APD policies.

In addition to those suggestions, an independent consulting firm separate from the City of Austin is tasked with evaluating APD and giving feedback as the department goes through these changes with the pilot class. Representatives from the firm briefed council members on APD’s progress on Tuesday.

The 144th cadet class will be 34 weeks long. All of this is part of an effort from the City of Austin to “reimagine public safety” after protests broke out last summer in response to the murder of George Floyd and police brutality.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss