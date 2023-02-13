AUSTIN (KXAN) — A north Austin church is hosting an interfaith prayer vigil Monday night for the victims of last week’s earthquakes that have killed more than 35,000 in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll is expected to climb, as search and rescue efforts continue in the Middle East.

The Raindrop Foundation of Central Texas will hold an interfaith prayer vigil at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located at 14311 Wells Port Dr., Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Kadir Akkus, the foundation’s executive director, said it’s crucial in times like these to come together as a global community to offer support and aid to those in need.

“In the face of tragedy, it is easy to feel helpless, but through our actions, we can make a real difference,” the event page reads. “So let us come together to show the earthquake victims that they are not alone and that the world stands with them in their time of need.”

You can RSVP for the vigil here, and you can contribute to the aid campaign that Raindrop Foundation and Dialogue Institute started here in Austin by following this link.