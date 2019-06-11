Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

Shooting into home under investigation in Myrtle Grove

MYRTLE GROVE, Fla. (WRKG) -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Myrtle Grove.

Deputies say shots were fired into a home in the 8300 block of Tabaid Place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9. They say no one was injured but shell casings were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at 433-STOP.