Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

Shooting into home under investigation in Myrtle Grove
MYRTLE GROVE, Fla. (WRKG) -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Myrtle Grove.
Deputies say shots were fired into a home in the 8300 block of Tabaid Place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9. They say no one was injured but shell casings were found.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at 433-STOP.
More Austin Stories
-
What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin City Council is now setting out to meet some very specific goals to try to help solve the ctiy's affordability crisis.
According to a resolution approved on June 6 , the city will aim to produce a total of 135,000 new housing units, including at least 60,000 new income restricted units by 2027.
The plan divides the 60,000 units into 10 different City Council districts.Read the Full Article
-
Neighbors split over transformation of AISD building with zoning change
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allendale and Crestview neighbors say they're nervous about a project stemming from the voter-approved bond package in 2017 set to transform an Austin school property into a clinic.
It's not so much about the school, but the zoning change that would come with the plan.
The district will listen to public input Monday night on building a new Rosedale School for students with special needs on the site of the former Lucy Read Pre-K Center—that spot currently houses Doss Elementary while its campus is being re-built.Read the Full Article
-
City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a driver who hit a woman on Rainey Street early Sunday morning, then took off.
According to APD, the woman is still recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, momentum is building to make Rainey Street safer for the thousands of people who visit every week.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face