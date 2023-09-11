AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Chronicle held its 33rd annual Hot Sauce Festival on Sunday in South Austin.

According to the Chronicle, Fantastic Fuego won the most awards (3) in the commercial bottlers category. Tacodeli won most (3) in the restaurant category. Bindu Bites won three awards in the People’s Choice category.

Here’s a list of all the winners.

Attendees at the 33rd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

The festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage featured music and hot sauce samples from 20 commercial bottlers, according to the Chronicle.

The Chronicle said the festival, which began as a contest in 1990, serves as major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank. It said the festival has raised over 1 million meals.