AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin child care providers planned to shut down Monday for a rally at the Texas Capitol as part of the “A Day Without Child Care: National Day of Action.”

Child care educators, parents and community advocates across the country were slated to demonstrate in a push for more government help and funding. The advocates said many providers are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to pay competitive wages to recruit and keep staff.

“Child care is a critical part of our nation’s infrastructure, but for too long it has been undervalued and underappreciated and we’re feeling the effects as more and more early educators leave the sector,” Jessica Milli, an economist and author, said.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Texas Capitol.

Look for updates to this story later in the evening.