Austin Chamber of Commerce president to retire after 17-year tenure

Mike Rollins speaks with KXAN in November regarding solutions to address homelessness in Austin. (KXAN Photo).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that it’s president and CEO Mike Rollins will retire.

His retirement is set to go into effect on March 31, 2020.

The Chamber works to be a voice for businesses in the Austin areas and member organizations, looking to help create, “a prosperous regional economy and effective advocacy for members,” according to a release.

Rollins has served as president and CEO of the Camber since 2002. Prior to that, he served in the same role at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce for 12 years.

“His leadership and vision helped transform our region into an economic powerhouse,” said Chamber Board Chair Brian Cassidy.

“The list of accomplishments Mike has had during his career is too long to list, but he has exemplified what makes Austin so special through his collaborative and innovative efforts,” Cassidy continued. “Austin would not be what it is today without his leadership.”

KXAN last interviewed Rollins to discuss how the Chamber had teamed up with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office to look into solutions to address homelessness in Austin. Since then, the Chamber has announced a new coalition aiming to raise $14 million for a new homeless shelter.

The Chamber has retained Jorgenson Consulting to work with a search committee made up of the Chamber’s Board of directors to lead a national search for its new president and CEO.

Interested candidates may send resumes to austinchamber@jci-inc.net. The search firm will maintain applicant confidentiality.