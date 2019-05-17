Austin Chamber of Commerce meets to discuss school finance reform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are just 10 days left at the Texas State Capitol for a group of five senators and five house members to negotiate a final school finance plan, more colloquially known as “House Bill 3.”

The Austin Chamber of Commerce and several Central Texas school districts met Friday to express concern about how those negotiations are going.

“We’re hopeful and prayerful that in the next five days or less something good will happen for the over five million students in public education in this great state of Texas,” said Vernagene Mott President of the Pflugerville ISD Board of trustees.

Both the House and Senate each passed a $9 billion overhaul and each would send $2.7 billion from the state to school districts to lower property taxes.

The big difference between the bills is how the extra money would be distributed.

The House version would send the money to school districts who could choose how to spend it, while the Senate version would give that money to teachers and librarians in the form of a $5,000 across-the-board raise.