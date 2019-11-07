Austin Chamber of Commerce announces new coalition fundraising for temporary homeless shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new coalition, announced by the Austin Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning, aims to raise millions to fund a new approach to provide support and shelter for the homeless in the city.

The coalition, known as ATX Helps, wants to raise $14 million for Austin’s first Sprung shelter. Sprung homeless navigation shelters have been implemented in numerous cities in North America including San Francisco and Toronto.

Sprung shelters are affordable housing units that are delivered to a city and erected within eight weeks. According to ATX Helps, they provide security and basic life services such as bathrooms, showers, laundry, counseling and medicine. They hold about 150 bunk beds and can comfortably sleep 300 people. They also include storage for personal items.

The ATX Helps coalition is being led by Austin business leaders, faith-based organizations and the Downtown Austin Alliance.

“Homelessness in Austin has reached a critical level that’s inhumane for those experiencing it,” Brian Cassidy, chairman of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, said. “This is the answer for someone who wants to get off the street now, and this addresses the most immediate and visible gap in Austin’s current efforts.”

The $14 million goal includes funds for the construction of the shelter as well as its operational cost. ATX Helps want the shelter to be properly operated for at least two years. The coalition aims to have the first $2 million of its goal raised by the end of 2019.