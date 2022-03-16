AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin is showing major signs the city has recovered from pandemic job losses, according to the latest report from the Austin Chamber.

As of May 2021, the Austin Chamber reports Austin had made up all of its pandemic-related job losses, with over 58,000 more jobs than it had back in February 2020.

According to the Chamber, Austin’s job market surpassed others, finishing as the top major market since the pandemic began, followed by cities like Dallas (the only other Texas city in the top 10), Fort Worth (12) and San Antonio (13).

However, there is still room for improvement. Industries like restaurants, tourism, event planning, etc. have not fully recovered.

The Chamber noted employment in the leisure and hospitality industry is almost 7 percent lower than February 2020.