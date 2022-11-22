AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday its president and CEO, Laura Huffman, would be stepping down from her role at the end of this year.

Huffman joined the chamber in April 2020. Prior to that, she worked as the Texas executive director of the Nature Conservancy and held city management roles with both the City of Austin and San Marcos.

“Laura took the reins of the Chamber at an incredibly difficult time for our community and country,” Ali Khataw, the Austin Chamber Board of Director’s chair-elect, said in a release. “She provided key direction on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, public safety, talent, and workforce development. Her engagement helped businesses and the community navigate turbulent times and find solutions to these pressing challenges. The community owes her a great deal of gratitude for her leadership.”

The chamber will announce an interim head in the coming days, before launching a national search for a permanent president and CEO. Huffman’s last day with the chamber is Dec. 31.