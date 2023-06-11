AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Puerto Rican Cultural Center in Austin celebrates its Celebrando 2023! Salsa & Heritage Festival Sunday.

The festival was held at the JCC Ballroom at Shalom Austin from 3-8 p.m. Sunday. This year’s theme delved into Colombian and Puerto Rican mountain traditions and featured performances by the TrabuRikan Salsa Orquestra and other artists, per an event news release.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center in Austin celebrates its Celebrando 2023! Salsa & Heritage Festival Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Alongside music and dancing, the festival featured handcaft artisans’ work and Puerto Rican cuisine. The Puerto Rican Cultural Center is an Austin-based nonprofit that aims to “promote cultural awareness and pride through performing arts programs and cultural events,” per the release. Focuses include Puerto Rican folklore, history, dance, music, community theater and indigenous heritages.

Per nonprofit officials, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center is the only center in both Texas and the southwest region of the United States affiliated with the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.