Austin camping ban debate highlights fundamental rift over how to address homelessness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, leadership training nonprofit ATXelerator hosted a virtual discussion about homelessness and policies for camping in public spaces.

The discussion was framed in anticipation of a measure placed by a petition effort on Austin’s May ballot, which if passed, would reinstate the ban on public camping that city council repealed in 2019.

The panelists Tuesday included Matt Mackowiak (chair of the Travis County Republican Party and cofounder of the Save Austin Now PAC, which has led the effort to reinstate the camping ban), Austin Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison (who voted in favor of repealing the camping ban in 2019 and is opposed to reinstating it) and Matt Mollica, executive director for the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (who is also opposed to reinstating the camping ban and whose organization coordinates broad strategies for addressing homelessness in Austin). Austin Police Association President Ken Cassaday was supposed to appear on the panel as well (he is the director for Save Austin Now) but was unable to attend due to other police matters.

The conversation Tuesday highlighted that Mackowiak believes in different sources of information about homelessness in Austin than Mollica and Harper-Madison do. Throughout the panel, Mackowiak questioned data coming from ECHO, the entity who quite literally is tasked with overseeing Austin’s homelessness response and overseeing local data about homelessness to submit to the federal government.

ECHO is charged with carrying out the city’s Point in Time Count each year, which submits data to the federal government to help qualify Austin for grants related to homelessness. The most recently available Point in Time Count numbers for Austin were gathered in January 2020. That count showed an 11% increase in overall homelessness from 2019 to 2020 in Austin-Travis County and a 45% increase in unsheltered homelessness (i.e. people literally sleeping outdoors).

ECHO has said it does not believe these increases are the product of some kind of surge of people falling into homelessness but rather a more accurate count enabled by more volunteers and better technology. The Point in Time Count numbers, when compared to Travis County’s population, have stayed at around 0.2% per capita over the past decade, ECHO explained at the time the 2020 count numbers were released.

Mackowiak questioned why ECHO didn’t do a Point in Time Count this year and suggested it was because the organization was afraid the numbers would rise.

ECHO has already shared it did not host a traditional Point in Time Count this year with hundreds of volunteers due to safety concerns with COVID-19 and was granted an exception by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Our Research and Evaluation team will use the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) to estimate homelessness on a single day, and we will release this data in the coming weeks, much like a traditional PIT Count,” an ECHO spokesperson explained to KXAN. “HMIS is one of several data tools ECHO and our community providers use daily to track the ever-changing needs of our unhoused population.”

Mackowiak also suggested because the unsheltered homeless population in Austin increased by 45% from 2019 to 2020 during the Point in Time Count, that the homeless population in Austin would double for each of the following years.

An ECHO spokesperson told KXAN of Mackowiak’s assessment, “that is not in any way a responsible use of the data and the numbers absolutely do not support that conclusion.” ECHO’s 2020 point in time county numbers suggest there were 1,574 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and 932 people experiencing sheltered homelessness in Austin.

Mackowiak continued to repeat that he believes there are currently 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

“I don’t know what data you’re pointing to, to make any of these arguments if you’re not using the ECHO data from the Point in Time, you’re literally just spouting off things that have no basis in any data or any grounding in any research at all,” Mollica said. “What are you referencing, what report, what’s happening, where are the 5,000 people coming from, I don’t understand, where are you getting these numbers?”

Mackowiak later clarified to KXAN he was told anecdotally by several Austin police officers there are 5,000 people experiencing homelessness in Austin right now.

Mollica proceeded to tell Mackowiak “the anecdotes are just not helpful.”

“We’re trying to find solutions here, Matt, like we are really trying to find solutions,” Mollica continued. “These are Austinites, Matt, these are not monsters like they are being made out to be, Matt, they are people, they are human beings, and they’re not just statistics, they are not just anecdotes, they are not to be glossed over like that. You need to be careful with how you speak about this population — they are human beings.”

Mackowiak then interjected, telling the moderator “I am not going to be demagogued like that” and suggesting a majority of people in Austin agree with Save Austin Now.

“You don’t know me, Matt,” Mackowiak fired back at Mollica. “I’m Christian and Catholic, I support homelessness organizations, and I have toured Community First! Village.”

Throughout the panel, it also became clear Mackowiak also has a fundamentally different view of what it means for a policy to work in addressing homelessness than Mollica and Harper-Madison do.

Speaking about the ballot measure his PAC is supporting, Mackowiak said “there’s nowhere in the charter, in the provision, nowhere in our language do we make it illegal to be homeless — the status of not having a home.”

“What we [want to] make illegal is something that was illegal in our city for 23 years when there was zero crisis,” he continued referring to the camping ban. KXAN followed up with Mackowiak to see what he meant by “zero crisis” — he pointed to a high rate of voluntary compliance with the Austin Police Association.

While Mackowiak suggested the old camping ban policy worked, because people moved out of public spaces when asked to by police, Mollica described policies that work in addressing homelessness as ones that get people successfully housed, fit their needs and offer dignity.

Mollica, who has worked in homeless services for the past 16 years said of camping bans, “it’s not a solution to end homelessness, it doesn’t work for communities, and it will continue to not work here in Austin if we go back to that.”

Harper-Madison made it clear she believes policies that work to address homelessness need to be rooted in housing.

“Ultimately, cities aren’t completely innocent, in a big way homelessness is directly linked to our affordability crisis,” Harper-Madison said. “We have been staring down an affordability crisis in housing and supply shortage for far too long, and I will hold the city at fault for that.”

She also added, “there have been a lot of things that happened as a result of us making the move that we made, but I don’t believe there is any negative to our approach to helping people experiencing homelessness.”