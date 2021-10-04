Austin camping ban citations jump in September, data shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of camping ban-related citations given by the Austin Police Department jumped in September, according to numbers from the Downtown Austin Community Court.

The data shows 64 citations were issued between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30. That is nearly double the total issued between July 11 (the start of Austin’s phase three enforcement) and Aug. 31.

Nearly all the citations were for “camping in a public area” or “sitting, lying, sleeping outdoors.”

Proposition B, which voters passed on May 1, made it a criminal offense — a Class-C misdemeanor punishable by a fine — if a person sits, lies down, or camps on public property.

Most camping bans, including the one the City of Austin used for years, defines camping as “storing personal belongings, using a tent/car as a living accommodation and cooking.”

A statewide public camping ban also went into effect on Sept. 1. The DACC data shows 17 citations have been issued over the state law since September.

Check back for updates to this story.